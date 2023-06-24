Bligh Madris makes his season debut when the Houston Astros square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bobby Miller at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)

Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Madris had a base hit in 15 of 39 games last year (38.5%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (7.7%).

Logging a trip to the plate in 39 games last season, he hit only one home run.

Madris picked up an RBI in four of 39 games last season (10.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

In nine of 39 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 15 .145 AVG .227 .213 OBP .292 .232 SLG .318 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 1 20/6 K/BB 11/4 2 SB 0

