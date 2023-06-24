Astros vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) and Houston Astros (41-35) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on June 24.
The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (3-1) for the Dodgers and Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros.
Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The previous 10 Astros matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Houston is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (338 total runs).
- Astros pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.50.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Reds
|L 9-7
|Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
|June 19
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|J.P. France vs Miles Mikolas
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Nathan Eovaldi
