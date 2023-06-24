Alex Bregman -- hitting .270 with a double, a triple, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .247.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (13.3%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 38.7% of his games this season, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (45.3%), including seven multi-run games (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .260 AVG .231 .350 OBP .335 .409 SLG .381 10 XBH 11 6 HR 4 24 RBI 20 24/20 K/BB 18/21 4 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings