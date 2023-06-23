The Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) and Houston Astros (41-34) clash on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Emmet Sheehan for the Dodgers and J.P. France (2-2) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs France - HOU (2-2, 3.42 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.

France is looking to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this game.

France is trying for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his eight outings this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

Sheehan will get the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six scoreless innings without allowing a hit against the San Francisco Giants.

He has pitched to a .00 ERA this season with 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across one games.

