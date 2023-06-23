Freddie Freeman and Alex Bregman are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros play at Dodger Stadium on Friday (at 10:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has recorded 71 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .248/.341/.399 so far this year.

Bregman will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 21 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 15 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 41 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He's slashed .274/.349/.433 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 2-for-4 3 0 1 3 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 96 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .327/.406/.561 on the season.

Freeman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .243 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 73 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.359/.502 on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

