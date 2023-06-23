The Houston Astros will look to Kyle Tucker for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Astros vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 85 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Houston ranks 17th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 336 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Houston has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (2-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

France will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Reds L 10-3 Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds L 9-7 Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers - Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Matthew Liberatore 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Jordan Montgomery 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Miles Mikolas

