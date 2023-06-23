Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) and Houston Astros (41-34) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on June 23.

The Dodgers will call on Emmet Sheehan against the Astros and J.P. France (2-2).

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
  • When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The Astros' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
  • The Astros have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those contests.
  • This season, Houston has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Astros have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Houston scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (336 total, 4.5 per game).
  • Astros pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.50.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 17 Reds L 10-3 Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
June 18 Reds L 9-7 Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
June 19 Mets L 11-1 Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
June 20 Mets W 4-2 Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
June 21 Mets W 10-8 Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
June 23 @ Dodgers - J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
June 24 @ Dodgers - Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
June 25 @ Dodgers - Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
June 27 @ Cardinals - Framber Valdez vs Matthew Liberatore
June 28 @ Cardinals - Cristian Javier vs Jordan Montgomery
June 29 @ Cardinals - J.P. France vs Miles Mikolas

