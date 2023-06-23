Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) and Houston Astros (41-34) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on June 23.

The Dodgers will call on Emmet Sheehan against the Astros and J.P. France (2-2).

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Astros' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Astros have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those contests.

This season, Houston has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (336 total, 4.5 per game).

Astros pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.50.

Astros Schedule