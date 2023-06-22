Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New Orleans Saints at the moment have the 15th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +4000.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.
- New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Saints put up a 4-5 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.
- New Orleans had four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Saints won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC as a whole.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).
- Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games with the Lions last season.
- Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- Taysom Hill had nine receptions for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 17 games last year, Demario Davis compiled 6.5 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 109 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
