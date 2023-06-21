After hitting .268 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks while batting .289.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

In 43 of 57 games this season (75.4%) Dubon has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).

In 5.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year (29 of 57), with two or more runs seven times (12.3%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .264 AVG .311 .279 OBP .344 .330 SLG .459 5 XBH 13 1 HR 2 5 RBI 10 13/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings