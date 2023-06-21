The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .264 with seven doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), including six multi-hit games (26.1%).

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 .220 AVG .324 .355 OBP .342 .400 SLG .514 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 9 RBI 1 12/10 K/BB 7/1 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings