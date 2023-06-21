Player prop bet odds for Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (7-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 14 starts this season.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 11th, 1.041 WHIP ranks ninth, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jun. 15 6.0 5 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 5.0 7 4 4 2 3 vs. Angels Jun. 3 6.0 6 1 1 5 0 at Athletics May. 28 5.0 4 1 1 3 3 at Brewers May. 22 6.0 4 1 1 5 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has recorded 68 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .242/.337/.395 so far this season.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 15 doubles, nine home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.350/.438 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 2-for-4 3 0 1 3 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has five doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 29 walks and 49 RBI (54 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .225/.321/.529 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 59 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .214/.295/.431 on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 5 6 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 17 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

