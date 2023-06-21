On Wednesday, June 21 at 2:10 PM ET, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (40-34) host Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (34-39) in the series rubber match at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +125. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 2.90 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (6-4, 4.83 ERA)

Astros vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 28, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 18-9 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 3-5 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mets have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those contests.

The Mets have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +125 moneyline underdog.

The Mets have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West +180 - 2nd

