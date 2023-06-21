Wednesday's game features the Houston Astros (40-34) and the New York Mets (34-39) squaring off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 21.

The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros and Tylor Megill (6-4) for the Mets.

Astros vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 52 times and won 28, or 53.8%, of those games.

Houston has entered 27 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 18-9 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 326 (4.4 per game).

The Astros' 3.44 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule