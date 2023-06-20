Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mets.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .273 with eight doubles, six home runs and three walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (17.1%).
- In 17.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 13 games this year.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.302
|AVG
|.246
|.321
|OBP
|.258
|.642
|SLG
|.386
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|4
|8/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.