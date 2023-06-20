Wings vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
One game after posting 41 points in a 109-103 loss to the Storm, Arike Ogunbowale leads the Dallas Wings (5-6) at home against the Atlanta Dream (5-5) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Dream matchup.
Wings vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-3)
|172
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Wings (-3.5)
|172.5
|-155
|+130
|PointsBet
|Wings (-3.5)
|171.5
|-160
|+120
Wings vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Wings have put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dream have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- Dallas has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Atlanta has covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- The Wings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Dream's nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
