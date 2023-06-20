Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .302 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 44 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.4% of his games this year, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (43.3%), including six games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 30 .220 AVG .290 .290 OBP .326 .369 SLG .460 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 27/9 K/BB 36/5 6 SB 1

