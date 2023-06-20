Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .107 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .228.

Meyers has had a hit in 29 of 54 games this year (53.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.5%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Meyers has driven in a run in 13 games this season (24.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 games this year (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .181 AVG .279 .287 OBP .333 .340 SLG .442 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 32/13 K/BB 24/4 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings