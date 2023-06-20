Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Pete Alonso and others in the Houston Astros-New York Mets matchup at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (6-5) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 15th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.27 ERA ranks third, 1.033 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 27th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jun. 14 7.0 5 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Angels Jun. 2 7.0 5 0 0 7 1 at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 21 9.0 4 0 0 7 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 72 hits with 15 doubles, nine home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .281/.355/.445 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 2-for-4 3 0 1 3 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 67 hits with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 39 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .242/.339/.386 so far this year.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has five doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 28 walks and 49 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .228/.322/.536 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has put up 59 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .216/.295/.436 so far this year.

Lindor enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 5 6 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 17 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

