Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Houston Astros (39-34) on Tuesday, June 20 against the New York Mets (34-38), who will answer with Justin Verlander. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +120. A 7.5-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Astros vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (6-5, 2.27 ERA) vs Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.40 ERA)

Astros vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 27 (52.9%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 21-14 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have come away with eight wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mets have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +120 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Mets have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +140 - 2nd

