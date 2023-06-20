How to Watch the Astros vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Justin Verlander gets the nod on the mound for the New York Mets looking to slow down Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mets Player Props
|Astros vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Mets Odds
|Astros vs Mets Prediction
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 15th in MLB action with 82 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Houston ranks 17th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .245 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- Houston is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (322 total).
- The Astros rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank eighth in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Astros have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.254).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (6-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.27 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Valdez is looking to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.
- Valdez will try to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/16/2023
|Reds
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Andrew Abbott
|6/17/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Hunter Greene
|6/18/2023
|Reds
|L 9-7
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Luke Weaver
|6/19/2023
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Max Scherzer
|6/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Justin Verlander
|6/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tylor Megill
|6/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|-
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Bobby Miller
|6/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jack Flaherty
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.