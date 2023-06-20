Justin Verlander gets the nod on the mound for the New York Mets looking to slow down Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 15th in MLB action with 82 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston ranks 17th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .245 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Houston is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (322 total).

The Astros rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank eighth in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).

The Astros have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.254).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (6-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.27 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Valdez is looking to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Valdez will try to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds L 2-1 Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds L 10-3 Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds L 9-7 Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers - Away J.P. France - 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Jack Flaherty

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.