The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .252.

In 65.2% of his games this year (43 of 66), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this season (19 of 66), with two or more RBI seven times (10.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (43.9%), including six games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .217 AVG .290 .289 OBP .326 .370 SLG .460 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 26/9 K/BB 36/5 6 SB 1

