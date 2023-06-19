Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Reds.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .241 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 45 of 71 games this season (63.4%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (23.9%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (12.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 27 games this year (38.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.246
|AVG
|.235
|.345
|OBP
|.331
|.387
|SLG
|.386
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|20
|21/20
|K/BB
|18/19
|3
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
