Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .290 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 106th in slugging.
- In 74.5% of his 55 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.5%), homering in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this year (23.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 29 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.263
|AVG
|.311
|.279
|OBP
|.344
|.333
|SLG
|.459
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|12/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.88 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Weaver (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.23 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.23, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
