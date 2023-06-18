The Cincinnati Reds (36-35) aim to add to their seven-game winning streak when they meet the Houston Astros (39-32) on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will look to Ronel Blanco (1-0) versus the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Astros vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Blanco - HOU (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.23 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ronel Blanco

Blanco will get the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, June 7, when he threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has an ERA of 3.86, a 1.86 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.714 in 11 games this season.

Blanco has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Reds are sending Weaver (1-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.23, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.

Weaver is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this game.

Weaver has six starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

