Stuart Fairchild and Jose Altuve hit the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros meet on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 80 total home runs.

Houston is 15th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

Houston ranks 17th in runs scored with 314 (4.4 per game).

The Astros are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Houston's 3.32 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.244).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Ronel Blanco (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, June 7, the righty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Blanco will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 2.1 frames per outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin 6/14/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/15/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds L 2-1 Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds L 10-3 Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds - Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers - Away J.P. France - 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Bielak Bobby Miller

