Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (39-32) and the Cincinnati Reds (36-35) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.

The Astros will look to Ronel Blanco (1-0) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Astros vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 27, or 55.1%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 21-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 59.2% chance to win.

Houston has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 314 (4.4 per game).

The Astros' 3.32 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule