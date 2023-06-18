Astros vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (39-32) and the Cincinnati Reds (36-35) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.
The Astros will look to Ronel Blanco (1-0) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).
Astros vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 27, or 55.1%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 21-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 59.2% chance to win.
- Houston has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 314 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros' 3.32 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Corbin
|June 14
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Framber Valdez vs Josiah Gray
|June 15
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Cristian Javier vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 16
|Reds
|L 2-1
|J.P. France vs Andrew Abbott
|June 17
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
|June 18
|Reds
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
|June 19
|Mets
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|-
|J.P. France vs TBA
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Bobby Miller
