Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .258 with seven doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.6% of them.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 10 games this year (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 13 of 32 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.275
|AVG
|.246
|.302
|OBP
|.258
|.550
|SLG
|.386
|5
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greene (1-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 4.01 ERA and 13 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.