The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .290 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 107th in slugging.

Dubon has gotten a hit in 41 of 55 games this season (74.5%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (32.7%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (5.5%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this season (23.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 52.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .263 AVG .311 .279 OBP .344 .333 SLG .459 5 XBH 13 1 HR 2 5 RBI 10 12/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings