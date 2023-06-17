The Houston Astros and Jacob Meyers (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .236.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 29 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.5%).

He has scored in 20 of 52 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .193 AVG .279 .297 OBP .333 .364 SLG .442 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 30/12 K/BB 24/4 1 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings