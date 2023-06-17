Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .246 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- McCormick has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (17.1%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (10 of 35), with two or more RBI five times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 35 games (37.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.328
|AVG
|.164
|.414
|OBP
|.239
|.623
|SLG
|.295
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|16/7
|K/BB
|21/5
|5
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
