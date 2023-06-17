Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman (.233 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .237 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 69 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.2% of them.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (13.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in 26 games this year (37.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this season (31 of 69), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.239
|AVG
|.235
|.335
|OBP
|.331
|.366
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|20
|21/18
|K/BB
|18/19
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Reds will send Greene (1-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
