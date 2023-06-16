Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .758 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .269 with seven doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 12.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 10 games this season.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (41.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.306
|AVG
|.246
|.333
|OBP
|.258
|.611
|SLG
|.386
|5
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|6/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his third this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
