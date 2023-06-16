As of June 18 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3000, place them 12th in the NFL.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Saints games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans owned the 19th-ranked offense last season (333.8 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking fifth-best with just 314.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Saints were 4-5. On the road, they were 3-5.

New Orleans won two games as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC South the Saints won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

On the ground, Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 897 yards (59.8 per game).

Taysom Hill had nine catches for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Demario Davis amassed one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +12500 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +5000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +8000 9 November 5 Bears - +5000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +5000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +6600 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +12500 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

