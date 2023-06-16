A match in the Viking Classic Birmingham quarterfinals is next up for Linda Fruhvirtova, and she will play Barbora Krejcikova. Fruhvirtova has the third-best odds at +600 to win this tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club.

Fruhvirtova at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Fruhvirtova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 (at 5:00 AM ET), Fruhvirtova will face Krejcikova, after getting past Bernarda Pera 6-1, 7-6 in the previous round.

Linda Fruhvirtova Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

Viking Classic Birmingham odds to win: +600

Fruhvirtova Stats

Fruhvirtova beat No. 27-ranked Pera 6-1, 7-6 on Wednesday to make the .

Fruhvirtova has won one of her 18 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 23-16.

Fruhvirtova is 2-0 on grass over the past 12 months.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Fruhvirtova has played 21.3 games per match. She won 51.7% of them.

On grass, Fruhvirtova has played two matches over the past year, and she has totaled 17.0 games per match while winning 73.5% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Fruhvirtova has won 60.1% of her games on serve, and 41.2% on return.

On grass over the past year, Fruhvirtova has been victorious in 87.5% of her service games and 61.1% of her return games.

