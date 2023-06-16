After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Andrew Abbott) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has seven doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .235.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 34 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 34 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .310 AVG .164 .394 OBP .239 .603 SLG .295 9 XBH 4 4 HR 2 10 RBI 7 16/6 K/BB 21/5 4 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings