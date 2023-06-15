The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Alex Bregman, Lane Thomas and others in this game.

Astros vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (7-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.13 ERA ranks 18th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jun. 9 5.0 7 4 4 2 3 vs. Angels Jun. 3 6.0 6 1 1 5 0 at Athletics May. 28 5.0 4 1 1 3 3 at Brewers May. 22 6.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Cubs May. 16 6.0 2 1 1 5 2

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .243/.339/.386 slash line on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 1-for-6 1 0 1 2 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has collected 65 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .273/.349/.441 on the year.

Tucker enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 2-for-6 0 0 2 2 2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 72 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 18 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .283/.337/.461 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 14 walks and 29 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .275/.312/.389 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Braves Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Jun. 9 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

