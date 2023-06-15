Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Nationals on June 15, 2023
The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Alex Bregman, Lane Thomas and others in this game.
Astros vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Javier Stats
- Cristian Javier (7-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.13 ERA ranks 18th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|at Brewers
|May. 22
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .243/.339/.386 slash line on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has collected 65 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .273/.349/.441 on the year.
- Tucker enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 72 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 18 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .283/.337/.461 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Garcia Stats
- Luis Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 14 walks and 29 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .275/.312/.389 slash line on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
