Wings vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Wings (5-4) will host the Los Angeles Sparks (4-4) after winning four straight home games. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sparks matchup.
Wings vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-3.5)
|166.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Wings (-4.5)
|166.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Wings (-3.5)
|166.5
|-190
|+145
Wings vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Wings have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sparks have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Dallas has covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Los Angeles has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this season.
- The Sparks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of times this season.
