Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.
- In 41 of 65 games this season (63.1%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season (22 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.265
|AVG
|.273
|.357
|OBP
|.338
|.478
|SLG
|.405
|14
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|19
|16/16
|K/BB
|21/14
|4
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (4-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.00), 57th in WHIP (1.403), and 52nd in K/9 (7.6).
