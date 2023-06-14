On Wednesday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .246.

In 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.0% of his games this season, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 50 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .210 AVG .279 .319 OBP .333 .395 SLG .442 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 29/12 K/BB 24/4 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings