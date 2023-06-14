Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will take on Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park in the second of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for the game.

Astros vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -250 +200 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 57.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (26-19).

Houston has a record of 8-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The Astros have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 67 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-34-1).

The Astros have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-14 19-15 12-9 24-20 24-23 12-6

