Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Altuve -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has five doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .262.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (33.3%).
- He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.167
|AVG
|.324
|.355
|OBP
|.342
|.333
|SLG
|.514
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|8/7
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (4-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 64th, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 67th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.