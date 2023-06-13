Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena leads Houston in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.
- Pena has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (29.0%).
- He has homered in 12.9% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Pena has had an RBI in 18 games this year (29.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.221
|AVG
|.290
|.296
|OBP
|.326
|.393
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|25/8
|K/BB
|36/5
|5
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.89), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 67th in K/9 (5.6).
