Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .248.
  • In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Meyers has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).
  • In 12.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.5% of his games this year, Meyers has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 19 games this year (38.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 25
.215 AVG .279
.311 OBP .333
.405 SLG .442
7 XBH 9
4 HR 2
9 RBI 12
27/10 K/BB 24/4
0 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.89), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 67th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
