Tuesday, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros play the Washington Nationals and Patrick Corbin, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 9 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-6.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .227 with seven doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (16 of 32), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 32), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has driven home a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 12 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .306 AVG .164 .404 OBP .239 .592 SLG .295 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 21/5 3 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings