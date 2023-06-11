The New York Liberty (5-2) host the Dallas Wings (4-3) one game after Sabrina Ionescu scored 37 points in the Liberty's 106-83 victory over the Dream. This contest airs on ABC at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

There is no line set for the game.

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Wings vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 83 Wings 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-2.6)

New York (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Wings vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has three wins in games against the spread this year.

Dallas has played games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

On offense, the Wings are the second-best team in the WNBA (84.9 points per game). Defensively, they are sixth (83.7 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Dallas is best in the league in rebounds (38.3 per game). But it is third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.7 per game).

The Wings are seventh in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.7).

In 2023, the Wings are third-best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (8 per game) but second-worst in 3-point percentage (30.3%).

The Wings give up 7.7 3-pointers per game and concede 33.8% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and fifth, respectively, in the league.

Dallas takes 35.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 26.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 64.4% of its shots, with 73.2% of its makes coming from there.

