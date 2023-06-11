Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Guardians.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .227.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (25.0%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (15.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 32 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.306
|AVG
|.164
|.404
|OBP
|.239
|.592
|SLG
|.295
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|21/5
|3
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, one per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.57), 45th in WHIP (1.277), and 63rd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers.
