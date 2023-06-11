Brandon Bielak will look to shut down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians when they square off against his Houston Astros on Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.

Houston ranks 16th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored 298 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Astros have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Houston averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Houston has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

The Astros have a combined 1.239 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Bielak (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Bielak has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians L 10-9 Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals - Home Hunter Brown Jake Irvin 6/14/2023 Nationals - Home Ronel Blanco Patrick Corbin 6/15/2023 Nationals - Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/16/2023 Reds - Home Cristian Javier Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds - Home J.P. France Hunter Greene

