How to Watch the Astros vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Brandon Bielak will look to shut down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians when they square off against his Houston Astros on Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 12:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.
- Houston ranks 16th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Houston has scored 298 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Astros have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- Houston averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined 1.239 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros' Bielak (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Bielak has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-9
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
|6/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Shane Bieber
|6/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Jake Irvin
|6/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Patrick Corbin
|6/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Josiah Gray
|6/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Andrew Abbott
|6/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Hunter Greene
