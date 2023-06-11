Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will meet Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 12:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Astros have +120 odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 12:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros' ATS record is 4-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those matchups).

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has a record of 1-2 when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 65 games with a total this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 19-14 12-8 23-20 24-22 11-6

