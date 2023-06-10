Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Meyers has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has had an RBI in 12 games this season (25.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 47 games (38.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .215 AVG .288 .311 OBP .337 .405 SLG .450 7 XBH 8 4 HR 2 9 RBI 11 27/10 K/BB 22/3 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings