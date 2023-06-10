Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Chas McCormick (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Guardians.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .227 with seven doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- McCormick has had a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits eight times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has driven in a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 32 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.306
|AVG
|.164
|.404
|OBP
|.239
|.592
|SLG
|.295
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|21/5
|3
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- McKenzie (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.